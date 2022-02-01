1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Riiet Stephen Lony, 23, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at 906 W. Front St.

Man injured by gunshot

Albert Lea police responded to a report at 8:44 p.m. Saturday of a person who had reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 614 E. Sixth St. His condition was unknown, and the incident remains under investigation.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 8:40 a.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

A juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette device at 9:04 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Rafael Darnell Vines, 39, for a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 10:05 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East College Street and South Newton Avenue.

Man arrested for theft, warrant

Police arrested Austin Joshua Mortenson, 28, on a Mower County warrant and theft and cited Kathleen Marie Guy, 29, for theft at 12:52 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by check reported

Theft by check was reported at 8:38 p.m. Friday at 1721 W. Main St.

1 arrested for multiple violations

Police arrested Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 28, for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and carrying a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number after receiving a report of a person who had stolen food and was eating it at the store at 906 W. Front St.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Timothy John Lass, 47, for felony domestic assault at 10:27 p.m. Saturday at 1904 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant, violation

Police arrested Joshua Daniel Brown, 33, on a local warrant and a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 1:21 p.m. Sunday at 2019 E. Main St.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 6:13 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had been tampered with the night before at 2019 E. Main St.

1 arrested for obstructing, theft

Police arrested Giovanni Hernandez for obstructing the legal process and theft at 7:01 p.m. Saturday at 1623 W. Main St. He was also trespassed from the Moose Lodge.

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report at 9:18 a.m. Saturday of a possible burglary at 64163 285th St., Wells. A shop door was found open and an ignition system out of a race car was taken.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported hit and knocked down at 11:44 a.m. Saturday at 406 W. 11th St. in Albert Lea.

Man arrested after domestic incident

Deputies arrested Shawn William Spencer, 30, after a reported domestic incident at 5:03 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 19th Street and U.S. Highway 65.

Dog bite reported

Deputies received a report of a man who was bit by a dog at 4:43 p.m. Sunday while out for a run on 125th Street in Glenville.

Fire reported

Authorities received a report of a fire at 3:17 p.m. Sunday at 1607 Margaretha Ave.

1 cited for DWI

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Brady Lee ?Jensen for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic crash at 2:19 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 740th Avenue and 315th Street.