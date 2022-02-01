1 cited for DWI and other reports

Deputies cited Brady Lee Jensen, 34, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a vehicle reportedly rolled at 2:19 a.m. Friday into the east ditch a half a mile north of 740th Avenue and 314th Street in Ellendale.

Forged checks reported

Forged checks were reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13.

Robbery reported

Police received a report at 10:36 a.m. of someone who stated they were robbed at 610 Johnson St.