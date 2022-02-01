1 cited for DWI and other reports

Published 8:57 am Friday, February 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies cited Brady Lee Jensen, 34, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a vehicle reportedly rolled at 2:19 a.m. Friday into the east ditch a half a mile north of 740th Avenue and 314th Street in Ellendale.

 

Forged checks reported

Forged checks were reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13.

 

Robbery reported

Police received a report at 10:36 a.m. of someone who stated they were robbed at 610 Johnson St. 

 

More Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested on warrants, drug charge and other reports

Toxicologist: Drugs, ‘excited delirium’ didn’t kill Floyd

Community encouraged to honor fallen firefighter at processional Saturday

1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials