1 critically injured after vehicle rollover in Mapleton

A Minnesota Lake man was critically injured Sunday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving went off the road, into the ditch and rolled in Mapleton Township in Blue Earth County.

Joseph Edward Mazurkiewicz, 76, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. His condition Sunday evening was unknown.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Mazurkiewicz was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander southbound on Minnesota Highway 22 at 1:40 p.m. when it drifted off to the left and entered the ditch, where it crashed and rolled.

One passenger, Robert Fredrick Mazurkiewicz, 39, also received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

A third passenger, Shawn Paul Mazurkiewicz, 29, was not injured. He was listed as not wearing his seat belt.

The Mapleton and Minnesota Lake fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Lake and Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.