2.1.22 MINUTES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

February 1, 2022

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Members present: Commissioners Belshan, Edwin, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Shoff appeared by phone. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of an item under Report of Auditor Treasurer and setting workshops the second Tuesday of every month. Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22–041 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the January 18, 2022 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-042 Authorizing the Transfer from the General Fund to the Insurance Fund Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 22-043 Authorizing the Transfer from the General Fund to County Ditch No. J22. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-044 Accepting the 2022 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Grants Program. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-045 Accepting a $120.00 Donation Towards the Sheriff’s Office Equipment Fund. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-046 Accepting the Resignation of Kelly Callahan, County Recorder. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-047 Accepting the Resignation of Rodney Norris. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-048 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Detention Deputy Position. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-049 Placing Evie Cunningham, Social Worker/Case Manager, on regular Full Time Employment Status with Freeborn County. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-050 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Department of Human Services Support Enforcement Aide. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-051 Approving the Tentative Agreement Between the County of Freeborn and Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. Representing the Licensed Sergeants Unit for the Calendar Years 2022-2024. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-052 Appointing Two Members to the Freeborn County Extension Committee. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-053 Authorizing Out of State Travel. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-054 Setting Workshops in 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-055 Change in Parking Ordinance on Sibley Street (CSAH 22) Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 22-056 Approval of Claims General Fund $871,507.25; County Road & Bridge $181,796.23; Human Services $196,859.14; Public Health $67,828.35; Debt Srvc-Capital Improvement $396,700.00; County Ditch $3,196.65; Trust & Agency $67.55; Payroll Clearing Fund $12,254.19; Tax Collection Fund $1,550.50. FUND TOTALS $1,733,839.86. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 58. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $6,407.73. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair. Attest, Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator