2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Faribault County

Two Faribault County residents, one 85 to 89 and the other 90 to 94 years old, reportedly died from COVID-19 complications, according to health officials Tuesday.

In the county there were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported, with another nine cases listed as probable. The county has had 3,617 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and 48 residents have died.

Freeborn County reported 41 new cases, with another 11 cases listed as probable.

Among the new cases:

No new people were sent to the hospital for care, and there are 176 active lab-confirmed cases.

The county has recorded 8,592 total cases, and 65 people have died.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases with 62 confirmed and another case listed as probable. The county has reported 9,871 total cases, and 50 county residents have died.

Mower County confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 11,412. Sixty-four county residents have died since the pandemic began.

Waseca County reported 22 new cases, and there were another three probable cases. Waseca has had 5,292 total cases of COVID-19, 38 of which proved fatal.

Minnesota had 10,409 new cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,375,279. Forty-eight new Minnesotans died as of 11 a.m. on Monday, raising the state’s total number of deaths to 11,682.