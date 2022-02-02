2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County, 1 in Waseca County

Two more Freeborn County residents have died from COVID-19, according to health officials on Tuesday.

One resident was between 70 to 74 years of age, while the other was between 95 to 99 years old. The deaths raise the total number to 63 of the 8,389 total cases.

The county also reported 117 new cases with another 16 probable. Among the new cases, eight were discovered in children newborn to 4, 16 cases were found in children 5 to 9, four in children 10 to 14, 14 in teenagers 15 to 19, 15 in people in their 20s, 25 in adults in their 30s, 11 in people in their 40s, 13 in people in their 50s, 11 in patients in their 60s, 12 in patients in their 70s, and two cases apiece were discovered in patients in their 80s and 90s.

Within the county, one new patient was hospitalized from COVID-19 complications, and there are 330 active lab-confirmed cases.

A Waseca County resident also died from COVID-19. The death, recorded in a person between 70 to 74 years old, raises the total number of deaths in the county to 38. There have been 5,153 cases in the county.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases in the area, with 138 confirmed and another four probable. The county has experienced 9,650 total cases with 50 deaths.

Mower County reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 and another 13 cases probable. That raises the county’s total to 11,189 since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine residents have also died from COVID complications.

Faribault County recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19 and another five probable cases. There have been 3,511 cases in the county, forty-five being fatal.

Minnesota reported 21,360 new cases of COVID-19 with an additional 46 deaths. The state has reported 1,343,090 total cases since the pandemic started, and 11,457 Minnesotans have lost their lives.