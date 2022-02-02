2 turn themselves in on warrants and other reports

Published 9:16 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 62, turned himself in on two warrants at 1:06 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Todd Alan Rietveld, 61, turned himself in on a warrant at 5 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 4:02 p.m. Thursday of a person who was reportedly scammed on the computer at 610 Lincoln Ave. 

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 7:58 p.m. Thursday of a man who was reportedly taking items at 2751 E. Main St. The man, whose name was redacted from the logs, was trespassed from Loves Truck Stop. He paid for the merchandise and was not charged. 

