24-PR-22-68

Published 5:07 am Wednesday, February 9, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Ronald Joseph Neubauer a/k/a Ronald J. Neubauer a/k/a Ronald
Neubauer, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-2268
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2022, at 3:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 24, 2015, and codicils to the will, dated January 29, 2019 and April 7, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Evelyn Neubauer, whose address is 27998 640th Avenue, Wells, MN 56097 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 25 January 2022
(COURT SEAL)
BY THE COURT
Ross L.
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Andrew A. Willaert
Gislason & Hunter LLP
111 S 2nd. St., Suite 500
Mankato, MN, 56001
Attorney License No: 153047
Telephone: (507) 387-1115
FAX: (507) 387-4413
Email: awillaert@gislason.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 2 and 9, 2022
