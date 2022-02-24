24-PR-22-68

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Ronald Joseph Neubauer a/k/a Ronald J. Neubauer a/k/a Ronald

Neubauer, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-2268

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2022, at 3:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 24, 2015, and codicils to the will, dated January 29, 2019 and April 7, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Evelyn Neubauer, whose address is 27998 640th Avenue, Wells, MN 56097 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 25 January 2022

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

Ross L.

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Andrew A. Willaert

Gislason & Hunter LLP

111 S 2nd. St., Suite 500

Mankato, MN, 56001

Attorney License No: 153047

Telephone: (507) 387-1115

FAX: (507) 387-4413

Email: awillaert@gislason.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Feb. 2 and 9, 2022

24-PR-22-68