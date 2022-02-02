2nd Big Freeze Medallion Hunt clue released

The 2022 Big Freeze Medallion Hunt is underway.

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce released its first two clues Monday and Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Clue No. 2:

“Grab your honey, park and sit.

Walk your dog or jog a bit.

So many parks in Freeborn County.

Perhaps one of them holds your bounty?”

Clue No. 1

“The 2022 medallion has been hidden.

It’s on public property so no one’s forbidden.

Last year it was found way too quickly.

This year’s clues will be much more tricky.”

Clues will be released daily this week as part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival.