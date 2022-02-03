3-4 inches of snow expected in Thursday storm

Another round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota Thursday morning, bringing with it an estimated 3 to 4 inches of snow throughout the day.

The National Weather Service states the heaviest snow is expected to fall from south-central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.

People can expect snow from late morning through Thursday night, with the heaviest snow falling during the late afternoon and early evening.

The Weather Service warns slow travel is expected during the evening commute, and people should use caution while driving.