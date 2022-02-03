3-4 inches of snow expected in Thursday storm

Published 8:34 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Another round of snow is expected to move into Minnesota Thursday morning, bringing with it an estimated 3 to 4 inches of snow throughout the day.

The National Weather Service states the heaviest snow is expected to fall from south-central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin.

People can expect snow from late morning through Thursday night, with the heaviest snow falling during the late afternoon and early evening.

The Weather Service warns slow travel is expected during the evening commute, and people should use caution while driving.

 

More News

Need a vaccination but have no transportation? Semcac’s Vax Van has you covered

Breaking news: Young Tigers gain experience in state quarterfinal loss

Jury begins deliberations in federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights

Property damage, theft reported and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials