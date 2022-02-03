3rd COVID-19 death of the week reported in Freeborn County

Another Freeborn County resident between the ages of 85 to 89 reportedly died from COVID-19 complications, according to health officials on Friday.

This is the third person to die from COVID-19 this week in the county.

Officials also reported 33 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another four listed as probable. The county has reported 8,682 total cases, and 68 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Among the new cases, five were reported in children newborn to 4, four in children 5 to 9, two each in children 10 to 14 and teenagers 15 to 19, four cases in people in their 20s, five cases in adults in their 30s, two cases in residents in their 40s, four cases in people in their 50s, five cases in people in their 60s and four cases in residents in their 70s.

No new residents in the county were sent to a hospital for care, and there are 146 active lab-confirmed cases.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases with 41 confirmed, and there were another two cases listed as probable. Steele has reported 9,988 total cases, 50 of them proving fatal.

Mower County had 22 newly confirmed cases, and there were another two cases listed as probable. The county has experienced 11,497 total cases, and 64 county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

Waseca County had 11 new cases of COVID-19, but there were another three cases listed as probable. Waseca has had 5,332 total cases, with 38 of those cases being deadly.

Faribault County confirmed three new cases of COViD-19, but there were another three cases listed as probable. The county has had 3,642 total cases, and 49 county residents have died.

Minnesota had 4,857 new cases of coronavirus, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,388,401. Thirty-six new Minnesotans died as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, raising the state’s total number of fatalities to 11,979.