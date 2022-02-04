4th Freeborn County COVID-19 death this week reported

A fourth Freeborn County resident has died from COVID-19 this week, according to health officials Wednesday.

The new death was of a person between 65 and 69 years of age.

The county’s death toll now stands at 64. There have been 8,437 total cases in the county.

The county also reported 17 new cases with another three probable.

Among the new cases, three were found in children newborn to 4, three cases in children 5 to 9, one case in a teenager 15 to 19, two cases were found in people in their 20s, one case was found in a person in their 30s, five cases were found in people in their 40s, two cases were discovered in residents in their 50s, and one case each was found in someone in their 60s, 70s and 80s.

One new patient was hospitalized, and there are 302 active lab-confirmed cases.

A Mower County resident between 70 and 74 also died, raising the total number of deaths in that county to 60. There have been 11,222 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 with another two cases being probable.

A Faribault County resident, 75 to 79 years old, also died from COVID complications. There were eight newly confirmed cases in Faribault County, raising the total number of cases to 3,539. Forty-six area residents have died.

Steele County recorded 13 new cases, with another two cases being probable. There have been 9,673 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 50 residents have died from the virus.

Waseca County counted eight new cases, with two more being probable. Thirty-eight residents have died among the 5,174 cases in the county.

Minnesota reported 3,916 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 59 deaths. The state has recorded 1,347,000 total cases, and 11,516 Minnesotans have died.