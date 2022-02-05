5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

1

Share the Love

Throughout the month of February, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will have a “Share the Love” campaign for the community. It’s your chance to recognize and acknowledge the places, people and things you love about Albert Lea. Share the love for your community, share the love for the historic downtown, share the love to social media. The goal is to cover the community with love. Cut out heart shapes from paper, cardstock or thin foam. Be sure to include a personal message. For more information or to get involved, visit the Convention and Visitor Facebook page. The campaign will be under events.

2

Check out Riverland

Riverland Community College’s Albert Lea campus, at 2200 Riverland Dr., will have a campus visit day from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Meet one-on-one with an admissions specialist to discuss your program of interest, campus life, admissions requirements, financial aid and scholarship opportunities. A campus tour may be included. Appointments are required and are available at either riverland.edu/visit or 507-433-0600.

3

Free health clinic

Allied Home Health Inc., is offering a free blood pressure and foot care clinic from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Albert Lea Senior Center at 1739 W. Main St. Donations will be accepted but are not required. Please bring your own nail clippers and files if you have them. For more information, call Allied Home Health Inc. at 507-668-4024.

4

Farm, Toy and Collectibles Show

Northland Diecast Collectors will host their 31st annual Tiger City Farm, Toy and Collectible Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northbridge Mall, 2510 Bridge Ave. The event is free to attend and parking is free.

5

Clay sculpting at the library

The Albert Lea Public Library will have their Family Fun event from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Families of all ages are welcome to attend the monthly events and complete the activity. This month’s activity is clay sculpting. Registration, found at https://alplonline.libcal.com/event/8702233?fbclid=IwAR2e8KnnPEC8ythwec8IS9fR3QnIEyM9xjlVxxDh22E3pPSNtndzzS-BR54, is required.