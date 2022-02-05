5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

Cornhole tournament

Starting this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Wedgewood Cove is hosting a State Line Cornhole tournament series. The blind draw format starts this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Bags will be provided, and the cost is $10 per entry. Six games are guaranteed. Wedgewood is at 2200 W. Ninth. St.

Beat debt with financial classes

Planning for the future is hard, especially when you’re still paying for the past. Crossroads Church, at 3402 Hoeger Lane, is hosting Financial Peace University for a nine-week course starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Learn how to beat debt and make a plan for the future. Cost to attend is $60 per family.

For questions email annecollier91@gmail.com.

9-Pin Tournament

Strike Zone, at 1003 Eighth St. N. in Northwood, will host the fifth annual Dave Waters/Alex Rizert Memorial 9-Pin Tournament on Saturday. All proceeds will be split between the 2022 Worth County Relay for Life and a person undergoing cancer treatment. There will even be a silent auction and bake sale on Saturday. The event starts at 7 p.m. Friday and will run through Saturday. Registration for each four-person team is $80.

Breakfast for a good cause

The Double O Tractor Club will host a pancake breakfast at 1623 W. Main St. The event, which runs from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, will raise money for the Albert Lea Salvation Army. Breakfast is $8, and the event is open to the public. Kids under 10 eat free.

Pop-up shopping event

Maker Space Collaborative is having a Valentine’s Day pop-up shopping event at 1749 W. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Stop in to pick up last-minute handmade gifts and sweets. Participating vendors will include Skeezicks Designs and Creations, the Wooden Whimsy Market, Grey and Clay, Wildflour Confectionery and Happy Hobbit Handcrafted. The event is free to attend.