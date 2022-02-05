5 things to do this week

By Alex Guerrero

1

Networking event

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce will host a book club event at noon Friday. Simon Sinek, author of “Infinite Game,” will talk about how to play an infinite game in business. The chamber is at 132 N. Broadway.

2

Food and music

Luby’s on Smith Street is having a soup bar Saturday with pasta e fagioli, cream of broccoli, lentil and minestrone at Lazy Acre Vineyard at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills. Homemade breads, cheesecake and chocolate cake will be provided for the event, which starts at 4 p.m. Iowa musician Jake Schrodt will make his Lake Mills debut, playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Soup starts at 4 p.m., and tickets are not required for the event.

3

Chili cook-off

Albert Lea American Legion Riders will have their annual chili cook-off, soup supper and silent auction from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will be at the Albert Lea American Legion Post 56, at 142 N. Broadway Ave. Anyone who wants to participate should bring their own crockpot of chili by 5 p.m., and there is a $5 entry fee. The event is free for anyone who wants to sample the chili, but the Legion is accepting free will donations. All proceeds will go toward an annual scholarship fund. For more information contact Duane Thomas at 507-402-3006.

4

Live music

Juni and Betty will perform their signature acoustic pop/folk sound at Worth Brewing Company from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Juni West and Elisabeth Kirby have played together since December 2018, and both draw influence from female artists, including St. Vincent, Tori Amos, Phoebe Bridgers and Ingrid Michaelson. Worth Brewing Company is at 835 Central Ave. in Northwood, and the event is free.

5

Pastor reception

Following 9 a.m. services, Salem Lutheran Church, at 115 N. Washington Ave., will have a farewell reception for the Rev. Erica Cunningham. This is Cunningham’s final Sunday at the church.