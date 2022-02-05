5 things to do this week: Winter games, meatball dinner and more

By Alex Guerrero

1

Winter games

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons, will host their own winter games on Saturday. Designed for people of all ages, events will include sledding, wood splitting, snow golf, snow art and a scavenger hunt (events subject to change based on weather conditions). The games will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with s’mores and winter cocktails provided around a bonfire. Snowmobilers are welcome.

2

Meatball dinner

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library and Village will host a meatball feed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea Moose Lodge No. 1703, at 1623 W. Main St. Besides the meatballs served in gravy, there will be mashed potatoes, corn and a bakery bun. Tickets, $8 a person, are available at the museum, but they can be purchased at the door. They’re also available from board members.

3

Social Media Breakfast

At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Tess Kauffmann and Southern Minnesota Social Media Breakfast will host a Social Media Breakfast at Albert Lea City Hall, at 221 E. Clark St. This is an opportunity to share the topics about social media people would like to learn about in 2022. The Social Media Breakfast is held monthly to connect experts with locals and learn about social media awareness and sensibility.

4

Art shows

Shows at both the Albert Lea Art Center and Freeborn County Arts Initiative continue this week.

At the Art Center, the “Art of Today’s Generation” exhibit features work of people between 20 and 35. The Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Through the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, the virtual exhibit “Expressions of Love” remains open through April 18. To see the exhibit, log into a website, expressionsoflove.us/, and view the show.

5

Tie-dying event

A and C Custom Creations, in partnership with Lazy Acre Vineyard, is having a tie-dying class from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the vineyard, at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills. The class is designed to teach the basics of tie-dying. Everyone must bring a white, 100% cotton T-shirt. Entry is $25 a person, and everyone who attends will receive a free wine or beer, a commemorative tasting glass and painting supplies to make their own unique T-shirts. Call 641-592-5299 to reserve a spot.