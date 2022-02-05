5th COVID-19 death of the week reported in Freeborn County

A fifth Freeborn County resident has died this week from COVID-19.

Health officials said the person was between 70 and 74. The county has now had 65 COVID deaths.

There were also 18 new cases reported in the county. Among the new cases, two were found in children newborn to 4, five were discovered in children 5 to 9, two in children 10 to 14, one case was found in a teenager 15 to 19. six cases each were found in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, seven cases were found in residents in their 50s, three cases each were found in adults in their 60s and 70s, two cases were found in people in their 80s and one case was reported in a person in their 90s.

Three new patients were hospitalized, and there are 316 active lab-confirmed cases.

There have been 8,478 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

Steele County recorded 42 new cases of the coronavirus, with another case being probable. That brings the county’s total number of cases to 9,719. Fifty people have died from the disease.

Mower County reported 31 new cases and another five probable. Mower has reported 11,266 total cases of COVID and 60 deaths.

Waseca County had 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but there were another 17 probable cases. Waseca has reported 5,209 total cases of COVID, and 38 people have died.

Faribault County counted six new cases of COVID-19, and there was one more probable case. There have been 3,548 cases in the county, and 46 residents have died.

As a whole, Minnesota had 5,480 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,352,448. There have been 11,561 fatalities in the state, 45 of them new.