6 Lake Mills wrestlers place at Top of Iowa tournament

Saint Ansgar played host to the 16-team Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

Lake Mills wrestled well, as six wrestlers placed in the top four of their respective weight classes.

Freshman Hayden Helgeson was crowned champion of the 113 pound weight class by defeating Nic Brase of Nashua-Plainfield in the finals. Fellow lightweight freshman Lucas Oldenkamp turned in a solid performance, as well, but fell to highly ranked Jayden Rinken of N-P in the 106 pound finals.

“Hayden and Lucas have had tremendous success this season,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “Both had great days today and continue to improve.”

Other Bulldogs to crack the top four were: Alex Beaty (fourth at 152), Beau Kaufman (fourth at 160), Brett Peterson (third at 170), and Wyatt Hanna (fourth at 195). Hayden Brua (sixth at 145) and Geraldo Vazquez (seventth at 120) rounded out the placewinners for Lake Mills.

“Overall, we started off a bit slow in the first couple rounds,” Brandenburg said. “By the end of the day, our kids picked up several big wins.”

The TIC Tournament marks the end of the regular season, and the team begins postseason action by hosting the sectional tournament next Saturday, starting at noon.

Team Standings: Osage 254.5, Nashua-Plainfield 229, Central Springs 161, West Hancock 136.5, North Butler-Clarksville 133, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 128.5, Lake Mills 126, Forest City 96.5, Newman 92.5, Northwood-Kensett 82, North Union 77.5, Saint Ansgar 75, Eagle Grove 71, Belmond-Klemme 60, Rockford 31, West Fork 7.

Finals: 106- Jayden Rinken (NP) maj. dec. Lucas Oldenkamp (LM), 10-2. 113- Hayden Helgeson (LM) dec. Nic Brase (NP), 9-3. 120- Garret Rinken (NP) pinned Liam Stockberger (N), 1:38. 126- Tucker Stangel (O) pinned Tanner Arjes (NBC), 1:48. 132- Anders Kittelson (O) dec. Kellen Moore (FC), 5-2. 138- Clayton McDonough (CS) dec. Kellen Smith (WH), 5-2. 145- Bryce McDonough (CS) maj. dec. Max Gast (O), 9-0. 152- Chase Thomas (O) dec. McKade Munn (NP), 7-4. 160- Kane Zuehl (WH) pinned Michael Ohotto (GHV), 3:52. 170- Nick Fox (O) dec. Drake Tiedemann (NK), 11-5. 182- Tate White (NP) pinned Logan Ott (NBC), 2:35. 195- Kolben Miller (NBC) pinned Cole Jeffries (O), :40. 220- Mathew Francis (WH) dec. Barrett Muller (O), 9-4. 285- Chet Buss (NBC) maj. dec. Mac Muller (O), 8-0.