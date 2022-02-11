Albert Lea district implements changes in mask requirements

Albert Lea Area Schools announced Thursday the district is making changes to its mask requirements because of a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

The district said in an email to parents that masks would no longer be required, but would be strongly recommended, at all home evening activities for spectators. Athletes will follow the directive of their coaches.

Masks will be strongly recommended for all evening activities for Community Ed participants.

Masks will still be required, however, during the school day for all K-12 staff, students and visitors and for indoor practices after school.

The district plans to transition to masks being strongly recommended for all staff, students, and visitors in all buildings Feb. 21, as county numbers are expected to continue with a downward trend. Families can plan on this unless they receive further messaging from the district.

Masks will still be required on all district transportation.

The district is in review of any potential changes to quarantine/testing procedures.