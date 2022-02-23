Albert Lea girls hockey team gets royal sendoff to first-ever state tournament
Published 11:38 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022
The Albert Lea girls hockey team received a sendoff at both City Arena and the high school Wednesday morning before heading up to the Class A State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The team, which is making its first-ever appearance at the state tournament in program history, will face off against No.3-seeded Proctor/Hermantown.
The game begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed here.