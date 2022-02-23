Albert Lea girls hockey team gets royal sendoff to first-ever state tournament

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

The Albert Lea girls hockey team received a sendoff at both City Arena and the high school Wednesday morning before heading up to the Class A State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The team, which is making its first-ever appearance at the state tournament in program history, will face off against No.3-seeded Proctor/Hermantown.

The game begins at 1 p.m. and can be viewed here.

More News

Speaker: Years after MLK’s efforts, concerns of poverty, housing still exist

School board receives good news about budget

New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

5 things to do this week: Winter games, meatball dinner and more

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials