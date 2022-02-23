Albert Lea musicians to perform in All-State festivities

Five Albert Lea High School musicians were chosen for All-State Music honors last May from high school students from all over the state. This weekend will be their culminating performance, joining with their ensembles and conductors once again at Orchestra Hall as part of the MMEA Midwinter Clinic. Seniors Morgan Anfinson and Kaityln Hanna will sing in the Minnesota All-State SSAA Choir under the direction of Julie Yu Opppenheim, and junior Joseph Yoon and senior Caleb Banks will sing in the Minnesota All-State SATB Choir under the direction of Jason Max Ferdinand. Abigail Chalmers, senior saxophonist, was chosen for the All-State Concert Band under the direction of John R. Stewart.

Students chosen for All-State attended camp in August at St John’s University in Collegeville where they met their guest conductor and attended long hours of rehearsals and sectionals. Although the major focus during the summer camp is developing advanced technique and making music, a full schedule of recreation and social activities gave the students an opportunity to relax and develop new friendships. The All-State program is sponsored by the Minnesota Music Educators Association.

In addition to the All-State festivities this weekend, three ninth-grade students were chosen for the Minnesota 9-10 Honor Choir sponsored by American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota. They will meet for rehearsal at Bethel University in St Paul and present their concert Saturday afternoon. Singing in the SATB Choir will be Kyle Steffl, tenor, and New New, soprano. They will be conducted by Kyle Fleming. Evie Dawson will sing alto in the SSAA Choir conducted by G. Phillip Shoultz.