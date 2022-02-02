Albert Lea seniors sign letters of intent

Jeffrey, Davis announce plans to play at collegiate level

Two Albert Lea High School seniors signed letters of intent Tuesday inside the front entrance of the school with teammates, coaches, families and friends.

Taya Jeffrey, the leading scorer in Albert Lea girls’ basketball history, will play at University of Jamestown, and wrestler Cameron Davis will continue his sport at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Activities Director Paul Durbahn said both Jeffrey and Davis have been involved with the captain’s council for the school, and he referenced how strong and important they both have been, not only to their programs but also to the school.

Girls’ basketball coach Karol Hansen said Jeffrey is one of the hardest-working, most committed and passionate players when it comes to basketball, and said she knew from when Jeffrey was in eighth grade that she was destined for greatness.

Hansen said Jeffrey also works hard in the classroom.

Jeffrey thanked everyone who attended the event and said she wouldn’t be there without the support of the people there.

Durbahn, who is also the head wrestling coach, said Davis has had 162 career wins thus far and will be in the top five in Albert Lea wrestling history.

He said Davis is also academically strong, is a hard worker and a great leader with high character.

Davis thanked his family, coaches and teammates for pushing him to succeed.