Albert Lea wrestlers move on to semifinal round of section tourney

Team to take on No. 2 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Albert Lea hosted a prelim and quarterfinal round of the MSHSL Section 1AA wrestling tournament Thursday.

In the preliminary round No. 6 seeded Byron beat No. 11 Pine Island 58-16 while Albert Lea had a first round bye. In the quarterfinals, No. 3 seeded Albert Lea defeated No. 6 Byron 53-18.

Albert Lea advances to the semifinals that will take place at noon Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Albert Lea will face the No. 2 seed Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The finals will take place at 2 p.m.

Albert Lea lost to Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51-15 earlier this season and head coach Paul Durbahn said they hope to turn that around this time.

“Our wrestlers performed really well tonight and really came out with the right attitude,” Durbahn said. “They wrestled with a lot of heart and toughness. Nick Korman came away with a really nice win at 132 pounds defeating Byron’s Jacob Thompson 4-3. Thompson is a two time state entrant for Byron.”

Results

106 – Michael Olson (Albert Lea Area) over Ben Steele (Byron) Fall 4:25

113 – Logan Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Joe Von Arx (Byron) Fall 1:44

120 – Brody Ignaszewski (Albert Lea Area) over John Paul Lorentz (Byron) Fall 3:38

126 – Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) over Brayden Lorentzen (Byron) Maj 15-4

132 – Nick Korman (Albert Lea Area) over Jacob Thompson (Byron) Dec 4-3

138 – Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) over Garrett Nemechek (Byron) Fall 3:17

145 – Maxwell Petersen (Byron) over Mavrick Attig (Albert Lea Area) Fall 1:06

152 – Gavin Bartel (Byron) over Carter Miller (Albert Lea Area) Dec 10-9

160 – Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) over Charlie Blom (Byron) Fall 4:27

170 – Blake Braun (Albert Lea Area) over Luke Scheuer (Byron) Maj 9-1

182 – Beau Lorentzen (Byron) over Mason Attig (Albert Lea Area) Dec 8-6

195 – Luke Moller (Albert Lea Area) over Tyler Strain (Byron) Fall 1:59

220 – Kadin Indrelie (Albert Lea Area) over William Roth (Byron) Fall 0:12

285 – Carter Geerts (Byron) over Ben Schwemmler (Albert Lea Area) Fall 1:03