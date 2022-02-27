Albert Lea wrestling to send 4 to state tournament

The Albert Lea wrestling team descended upon the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Friday and Saturday, taking part in the Section 1AA individual tournament.

In order to earn a trip to the state tournament, wrestlers needed to place in the top two of their respective weight classes. The Tigers crowned four section champions, each going undefeated on the day and claiming a spot in the state tournament.

Sophomore Michael Olson was the first Tiger to punch his ticket to state, dominating the 106-pound bracket. As the No. 1 seed, Olson received a bye in the first round before winning by pinfall in the quarters and semifinals. Olson finished off his tournament with a 22-7 technical fall win in the championship match.

Freshman Logan Davis won the 113-pound bracket, also receiving a bye in the first round. After the bye Logan Davis picked up a 17-2 technical fall in the quarterfinals and an 11-7 decision win in the semifinals. He locked up the section championship with a 6-2 decision win in the finals.

Freshman Nick Korman won at 126 pounds after receiving a bye in the first round. Korman followed with a 15-2 major decision win in the quarters and a 7-2 decision win in the semifinals. He won the section championship with a 4-1 decision win in the finals.

Senior Cameron Davis was the final Tiger to reach the state tournament. Cameron Davis got a bye in the first round and followed it with three straight falls to dominate the 138-pound bracket. None of his three contested matches made it to the third period.

Three Tigers placed third in their respective weight classes, just missing out on a trip to state. Brody Ignaszewski, Aivin Wasmoen and Derrick McMillian each finished third at 120 pounds, 132 pounds and 152 pounds respectively.

Luke Moller and Kadin Indrelie each finished fourth at 170 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively. Carter Miller finished fifth at 145 pounds, Blake Braun finished sixth at 160 pounds and Mason Drescher finished eighth at 182 pounds.

The state wrestling tournament will begin Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The first session of the Class AA individual tournament starts at 9 a.m. Friday.