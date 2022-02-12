ALC Standout Student: Tiffany Jensen

Parents: Teresa Dolph, Stuart Jensen

Age: 19

Where are you from: Born and raised in Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson and Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mr. Tran. He always made the classroom inviting and fun. I loved going to his class.

Favorite book/author? Angie Thomas. Her books speak to the younger community about raising awareness.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I work second shift at Cargill. I am also in MAAP STARS. We helped families in need for Christmas and bought so many good things for them. I hope their Christmas was amazing.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college for cosmetology and possibly business as well so I can have my own salon.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

School can get very hard, especially when you fall behind in your work. If you can get the energy to do it you should! Even though I am graduating late, I’m very proud because I thought this day would never come. Now I know I will graduate, thanks to the amazing teachers and support at the ALC — thank you.