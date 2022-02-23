Anglers host Ice Bowl fishing tournament

Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

Anglers 2022 Ice Bowl fishing tournament was held from Feb.11 through Feb. 13. This was a multi-species event in which Albert Lea Anglers could fish on any public water.  Matthew Hall finished first in the perch category with his best 10 perch measuring 72.5 inches. Kameron Nelson finished second with 41.25 inches. Kameron Nelson finished first in the sunfish category with his 10 best sunfish measuring 84.25 inches. Zane Stevens finished second with 82.75 inches. Devin Friehl and Carter Horecka finished with a tie for first in the crappie category with their best 5 crappie each measuring 56.50 inches.

