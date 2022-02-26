April Jeppson: Are you ready for when it’s time to retire?

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

Retirement has been on my mind this week. I’ll take you on the journey of how I got there. It started with nice weather last weekend. The sun, the breeze, it all felt so good. I know it’s still cold out, but it gave me a glimpse of what’s coming. Spring is almost here, then it’s summer. I love summer. There are few things better than sitting in my backyard and reading a good book. The only thing better, would be reading a book on the beach. Not just any beach, but the ocean. My folks are near the ocean now, enjoying the nice weather. When I retire, I wonder if I’ll drive south for the winter, or have a condo in Arizona. And that’s how I started thinking about retirement.

Not just thinking, but asking all the questions. How old will I be? How much money will I need each month? Will I still live here, or will I move? How much money do I need to save? How much money have I already saved? What steps do I need to take for me to get to my goals?

If you caught me on the day where all these questions hit me, I may have seemed slightly overwhelmed. I was. I’m 40 and I’m well aware that I should already have a plan and be deep into implementing it. However, I’m not. In my 20s I worked for companies that didn’t have retirement plans. And let’s be honest, there’s not a lot of 23-year-olds who are thinking about putting money away for the future. Any extra income I had, I was spending it on shoes and dining out. In my 30s I raised my children and didn’t have any extra to set aside even if I wanted to. Now here I am — 40 and realizing that I need to do something.

Now.

Like I do with most of my questions, I took it to the internet. I found an easy website that asked me half a dozen questions and then told me exactly what I needed to do. I know how much money I need to put aside each month if I want to retire at 65. I know what I need to do if I want to retire sooner, or if I’d like access to more funds in my retirement. I have a road map for where I want to go, and I no longer feel confused or overwhelmed.

Getting a much-deserved raise would be the easiest way for me to save more money (hint hint if my boss is reading this). But until my wages increase, there are other ways I can “find” money. These last few days I’ve been going through my accounts and figuring out what I can cut from our budget. Where are we spending needlessly and how can I tighten everything up so that I have more cash available to put aside. I’m already starting to see purchases differently. That fast food dinner could have been an extra $40 in my savings. Nuggets today or beach condo tomorrow is my current mindset.

As I start to put money aside, I’ll be on the lookout for a financial adviser. If you know how to invest money, or you have someone you highly recommend, please reach out to me. I know I’m not the only person in this town who needs help planning their financial future, so I’ll keep you posted on what I learn.

