Betty Caballero of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on February 17, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born on May 15, 1933 in Benjamin, Texas to Enrique and Manuela Gonzales. She later moved to Wichita Falls, Texas where she was joined in marriage to Carlos B. Caballero II on June 26, 1949. Betty and Carlos lived in Wichita Falls for fifteen years and then moved to Hollandale, Minnesota for the remainder of their lives.

They were blessed with nine children, 39 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 9 great, great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother figure to so many more people beyond her immediate family. She enjoyed raising her family while working as a migrant worker in the fields and at Hollandale Marketing Association. Betty was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church in Newry and St Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea and the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota. Betty was a great cook and and enjoyed cooking for everyone.

Betty is survived by her children; Sally (Jose) Martinez, Albert (Barbra) Caballero, Danny (Maria) Caballero, Raymond Caballero, Yolanda (Jim) Grund, Michael (Bethany) Caballero; 39 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond (Alberta), Robert, Julian (Carolyn), James (Brenda), Rosa, Nella (Peter), Virginia (Frank), Richard (Teresa) and Teresa.

Betty is preceded into death by her; husband; Carlos B Caballero II; daughters, BettyLou Velasquez and Lucy Caballero; sons, Carlos Caballero III; parents, Enrique and Manuela Gonzales; siblings, Henry Zamora Jr., Ralph (Suelema), Ruth Trentham (Ray), Rasmas, and Carlos (Betty).

WE would like to take this time to thank the nurses at Helping Hands, Cassie Hill, Audrey Ware, Donna Haukoos, Pat Nelsen, Kris Villareal and Mayo Hospice and Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota for all their care.

Funeral Mass, 10:30 am, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation from 9:00 am – 10:30 am.