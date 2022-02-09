PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice to Bidders

Sealed bids will be received by the Riverland Community College Business Office, Austin, MN 55912 until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at which time bids will be opened and read.

Bidding shall be for: Agricultural tractor purchase for Riverland Community College Diesel program

Specifications:

• New tractor 2021 or newer

• Active drive 8 transmission

• 6 cylinder turbo charged engine 145 hp

• Suspended cab

• Air conditioning

• Rear window wiper

• Deluxe radio with blue tooth

• Instructional seat

• Pillar display

• Heated/ electric mirrors

• Electronic rear remotes

• HD bar axles

• Class 4 HD axle

• CCLS pump

• Electronic engine speed management

• Auto PTO management system

• 6 65kg wheel weights

• 380/85R30 front tires

• 460/85/R42 rear tires

Riverland Community College reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities in bids, and to delay the final awarding of contract for a period of fifteen days after opening bids.

Sealed bids shall be addressed to: Riverland Community College Attn: Page Petersen, Business Office 1900 NW 8 Ave, West Bldg. Austin, MN 55912 and endorsed: Agricultural tractor

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 9, 2022

BID/ TRACTOR