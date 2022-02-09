PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for the following project:

PROJECT NO: CP 022-MICRO-020, CP 022-MICRO-025 and CP 022-MICRO-046

CONTRACT NUMBER: 222020

LOCATION: On CSAH 20 from CSAH 25 to CSAH 35; On CSAH 25 from T.H. 13 to CSAH 45 and On CSAH 46 from the west county line to CSAH 6

TYPE OF WORK: MICRO SURFACING

LENGTH: 17 miles

The major items of work are approximately:

2354.506 BITUMINOUS MATERIAL FOR MICRO-SURFACING, GAL, 109920; 2354.509 MICRO-SURFACING SCRATCH COURSE, TON, 1550;

2354.509 MICRO-SURFACING SURFACE COURSE, TON, 2065;

2582.503 6” SOLID LINE MULTI-COMPONENT, L F, 176820;

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s web site.

Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/

to request access.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 2022

BIDS/222020