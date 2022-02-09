PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for the following project:

STATE AID PROJECT NO: SAP 024-626-022

CONTRACT NUMBER: 222622

LOCATION: on CSAH 26 from CSAH 46 by Hayward, Mn to TH 251 east of Clarks Grove, Mn.

TYPE OF WORK: RECONSTRUCTON AND AGGREGATE SURFACING

LENGTH: 36,068.73 feet

The major items of work are approximately:

2104.503 SALVAGE AGGREGATE, L F, 36000:

2105.607 COMMON EXCAVATION, C Y, 61595:

2118.509 AGGREGATE SURFACING CLASS 2, TON, 34250:

2215.504 FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION, SY, 100200:

2501.503 138” SPAN RC PIPE-ARCH CULVERT CLASS IIA, L F, 80:

2502.503 4” PE PIPE DRAIN, L F, 72000:

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Cost $35.00 (non-refundable incl. tax). Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s web site.

Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/

to request access.

Bids must be sealed, identified on the envelope and accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond or Certified Check in an amount equal to at least 5% of the total bid made payable to the Auditor/Treasurer of Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 2022

BIDS/222622