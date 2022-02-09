PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that SEALED PROPOSALS will be received until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 08, 2022, by the Board of County Commissioners at the Office of the County Engineer, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007, at which time the proposals will be opened. Proposals will be considered at the County Board meeting on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for the following project:

LOCAL PROJECT NO: CP 022-M-000

LOCATION: On Various Roads in Freeborn County, Minnesota

TYPE OF WORK: SEASONAL BIDS.

1. Metal Culverts.

2. Concrete Culverts and Concrete Bridge Materials.

3. Corrugated Polyethylene Pipe Culverts and Perforated P.E. Pipe Drain

4. Plant Mixed Bituminous Materials.

5. Washed Sand for Ice Control.

6. Equipment Rental (Grading and Other Construction Equipment).

7. Gravel and Crushed Quarry Rock (small quantities from producer’s stockpile).

Proposals, Plans and Specifications are available at: Freeborn County Engineer’s Office, 3300 Bridge Ave, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Plans and Proposals may be downloaded for no charge from Freeborn County’s web site. Go to https://egram.co.freeborn.mn.us/oneoffice/

to request access.

Bids must be sealed and clearly identified on the envelope for each bid.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities therein.

Philip Wacholz P.E.

Freeborn County

County Engineer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 9, 16 and 23, 2022

BIDS/SEASONAL