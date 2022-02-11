Big Freeze medallion found

Published 3:43 pm Friday, February 11, 2022

By Submitted

The Big Freeze Medallion Hunt kicked off Monday in Albert Lea. Provided

Nate Johnson found The Big Freeze medallion that was hidden at Dress Island (Monkey Island) under the bridge.

Nate Johnson found The Big Freeze medallion that was hidden at Dress Island (Monkey Island) under the bridge. He won a gift valued at about $500, which included $150 in Chamber Bucks, ceramic mugs, gift certificates and merchandise from The 112 on Broadway, Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill, Man Between the Lakes, Conger Meat Market, a Kwik Trip gift card from LS Storage, beverages from the Liquor Depot, a family pass to Big Island Rendezvous, and an ice fishing pole from Bomgaars. Provided

