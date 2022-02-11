Big Freeze medallion found
Published 3:43 pm Friday, February 11, 2022
Nate Johnson found The Big Freeze medallion that was hidden at Dress Island (Monkey Island) under the bridge. He won a gift valued at about $500, which included $150 in Chamber Bucks, ceramic mugs, gift certificates and merchandise from The 112 on Broadway, Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill, Man Between the Lakes, Conger Meat Market, a Kwik Trip gift card from LS Storage, beverages from the Liquor Depot, a family pass to Big Island Rendezvous, and an ice fishing pole from Bomgaars. Provided