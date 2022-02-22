Bonnie Jean Brevig, age 65, of Northwood, IA passed away on February 10, 2022, after a courageous battle from complications with COVID Pneumonia in Des Moines, IA.

Celebration of Life for Bonnie Jean Brevig will be held at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, IA on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor, Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 25, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. At a later date, inurnment of ashes of both Bonnie and Richard Brevig, will be held at the Stateline Cemetery in Northwood, IA.

Bonnie was born on September 15, 1956, to Beverly (Severtson) Estes and Wally Anderson in Minneapolis, MN. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran in Albert Lea, MN and later confirmed. She attended Northwood-Kensett schools and later received her GED.

Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, Richard Gene Brevig, on December 30, 1974 in Kensett, IA. They became parents of daughters, Jody Lynn (Brevig) Brandt and Lisa Ann Brevig. They were blessed with four granddaughters Kia, Addyson, Taryn, and Edyn.

Bonnie held many different jobs throughout her lifetime at Midway Café, Fallgatter’s, Fieldstone, A. H. Hermel (Fleetguard Cafeteria), Mills Fleet Farm, McKesson, and T S Express Inc. Most recently, Bonnie was retired, but kept a few cleaning jobs to keep her busy aside from her most beloved role, being a grandma.

She enjoyed collecting rocks, hostas, painting, staining/refinishing projects, attending the Worth County and Clay County Fairs, craft shows, listening to music, golf cart rides with her granddaughters, and spending time with her dog Chloe and two cats Tigs and Daphne. Bonnie enjoyed attending her granddaughters events: soccer, track, dance and gymnastics. You could always find Bonnie talking on her phone or she always enjoyed having conversations with others. People enjoyed her friendships, and her infectious laugh, and most importantly, loved spending time with her family, her mom, Beverly Estes, her four granddaughters, and her friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Jody (John) Brandt of West Des Moines, IA; Lisa Brevig (Jon Stricker) of Kensett, IA; four granddaughters: Kia Stricker, Addyson, Taryn, and Edyn Brandt; her mother, Beverly Estes; siblings: Marilyn (Gene) Gentz, Nancy (Dennis) Sanoski, David (Earleen) Estes, and Allen Estes (Renee Rodeski); as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard Brevig; fathers, Wally Anderson and Maynard Estes; sister, Darlene Tomlinson; grandmother, Ruby Severtson; grandfather, Carl Severtson; and father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Dorothy Brevig.

Bonnie was no stranger to anyone! She’d always extend a friendly hello or stop you to chat. She was a very strong woman, very independent, hard worker, and caring. She loved her family and always spoke of them. She is loved dearly and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

