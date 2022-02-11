Bulldogs come up short in bid for 7th straight trip to state

The Lake Mills wrestling team attempted to extend their school record of six straight trips to state Tuesday evening in Britt.

In the regional duals semifinals, the Bulldogs squared off against 10th-ranked Emmetsburg.

In a dual meet Lake Mills fell behind early but battled all the way back to take a brief lead. The E-Hawks were able to escape with a 41-33 win over Lake Mills.

“Our kids wrestled hard and gave themselves a chance to win the meet,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “I am so proud of how much our young team improved throughout the year.”

Emmetsburg moved onto the regional finals and defeated seventh-ranked West Hancock to advance to state duals.

“If you would have told me before Christmas break our team of over half freshmen would come close to making state duals, I would have told you you’re crazy.” Brandenburg said. “After watching these kids wrestle tonight, I can tell you our program has positioned itself to be one of the best dual teams in the state over the next three years.”

Results

Emmetsburg 41, Lake Mills 33

170- Cade Shirk (E) dec. Brett Peterson, 9-5. 182- Ben Saxton (E) pinned Austin Stene, :41. 195- Matthew Wirtz (E) won by forfeit. 220- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Tyler Stokes, 4:42. 285- Gage Jorgenson (E) pinned Broodie Lawson, 1:11. 106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Joe Peterson, :18. 113- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Lincoln Wilcoxon, 1:24. 120- Nic Lowe (E) dec. Geraldo Vazquez, 9-2. 126- Ryerson Boevers (E) tech. fall Carter Christianson, 16-1. 132- Cody Cox (L) pinned Dayton Strohman, 2:19. 138- Garrett Ham (L) pinned Clayton Rubel, 2:21. 145- Ryan Brennan (E) pinned Hayden Brua, 1:15. 152- Alex Beaty (L) dec. Jace Nelson-Brown, 3-1. 160- Justin Wirtz (E) pinned Beau Kaufman, 1:47.