Bulldogs place 2nd at sectionals

Lake Mills hosted the Sectional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday and had a strong showing by placing second in the seven-team field.

Central Springs won the tournament by scoring 220 to Lake Mills’ 199 points.

“It was a strong showing by our team today,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “All of our kids who were seeded in the top two in their weight classes qualified for districts, plus we got a third seed through.”

Four Bulldogs won sectional titles. Freshmen Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson, and Wyatt Hanna won, as well as junior Alex Beaty. Seniors Hayden Brua and Brett Peterson, along with sophomore Beau Kaufman, each placed second to advance onto districts.

“Having half our lineup advance and have a chance to qualify for State is very exciting,” Brandenburg said. “We are peaking at the right time of the season.”

Lake Mills was also slated to wrestle in regional duals at Britt Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were scheduled to face No. 10 Emmetsburg, and if they could beat them, would face No. 7 West Hancock for the right to qualify for state duals.

“Wrestling Tuesday night will be a great experience for our young team,” Brandenburg said. “It has been several years since we went into regionals as the underdogs, but we look forward to the opportunity.”

Team scores:

Central Springs 220, Lake Mills 199, Newman 174.5, AGWSR 158.5, Northwood-Kensett 156, Rockford 71, West Fork 54.

District qualifiers:

106- 1. Lucas Oldenkamp, LM, Fr, 38-6; 2. Dawson Jacobson, CS, Fr, 38-9.

113- 1. Hayden Helgeson, LM, Fr, 38-6; 2. Rafe Arbegast, WF, Jr, 15-11.

120- 1. Liam Stockberger, N, So, 36-6; 2. Lane Abbas, AG, Sr, 22-12.

126- 1. Alex Bosch, N, Fr, 26-18; 2. Noah Clikeman, AG, So, 20-20.

132- 1. Brock Mathers, CS, Sr, 27-4. 2. Kaden Abbas, AG, So, 28-8.

138- 1. Clayton McDonough, CS, Sr, 47-0; 2. Bo Gerbracht, AG, Jr, 25-13.

145- 1. Bryce McDonough, CS, Sr, 47-0; 2. Hayden Brua, LM, Sr, 26-22.

152- 1. Alex Beaty, LM, Jr, 36-10; 2. Dillon Blickenderfer, CS, Fr, 19-3.

160- 1. Josiah Kliment, NK, Sr, 38-6; 2. Beau Kaufman, LM, So, 24-24.

170- 1. Drake Tiedemann, NK, Sr, 41-1; 2. Brett Peterson, LM, Sr, 40-9.

182- 1. Tyler Mills, NK, Sr, 41-3; 2. Ben Navratil, CS, Sr, 37-13.

195- 1. Holden Hensley, N, Sr, 37-8; 2. Nate Contreras, CS, Jr, 3-1.

220- 1. Wyatt Hanna, LM, Fr, 35-13; 2. Marshall Schlader, R, Jr, 26-12.

285- 1. Mason Thofson, NK, Sr, 22-2; 2. Tate Miller, AG, Jr, 29-7.

Other Lake Mills finishes:

3rd: Geraldo Vazquez (120); 4th: Cody Cox (132), Garrett Ham (138); 5th: Austin Stene (195); 6th: Carter Christianson (126), Broodie Lawson (285); Dnp: Jaycob Guthart (182).