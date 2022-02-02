Campus notes

Buena Vista University

Buena Vista University congratulated more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. Local students who were named to the list include:

• Kathleen Gaetzke of Kensett

• Lauryn Hershey of Emmons

• Stephanie Redman of Albert Lea

• Emily Rice of Lake Mills

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

Iowa State University

More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

The following area students were recognized:

Albert Lea

• Nathan Wyatt Buchanan, aerospace engineering

• Cole Marcus Indrelie, architecture-professional degree

Emmons

Nathan Richard Orban, agricultural business

Freeborn

Kristen Ann Hubbard, animal science

Glenville

Halee Justine Miller, journalism and mass communication

Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Reece Nelson of Glenville was named to the list.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 555 students to its president’s list and 539 students to its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Included was Meghan Jewison of Clarks Grove, who was named to the dean’s list.

Students on the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Missouri State University

Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills has been named to Missouri State University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.

To qualify for the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).

North Dakota State University

Area Minnesota students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the summer list.

Making the list from the area were the following:

• Alex Ulve, Albert Lea, mechanical engineering

• Abbie Theusch, Alden, nursing

• Elias Lazaro, Hollandale, architecture

Northern State University

Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, has released the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.

Included on the list was Lydia Saxton of Lake Mills

Riverland Community College

Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall president’s and dean’s lists.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.

To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.

The following students were recognized:

Albert Lea

Jacob Allen, dean’s list

Parker Andersen, dean’s list

Olivia Boyce, dean’s list

Samantha Brumbaugh, dean’s list

Timothy Chalmers, president’s list

Erick Cibert-Palomo, dean’s list

Sarah Clarkson, dean’s list

Kristen Culbertson, dean’s list

Grace Dawson, dean’s list

Gabriel Denhartog, dean’s list

Roberto Estrada, dean’s list

Bryn Evans, dean’s list

Mallory Evans, dean’s list

Jonah Fisher, president’s list

Franklin Graham, dean’s list

Gavin Hanke, dean’s list

Olivia Hedum, dean’s list

Blake Hendrickson, dean’s list

Bradley Horecka, dean’s list

Jonathan Longsdorf, dean’s list

Paw K Lu, dean’s list

Mallory Luhring, dean’s list

Jordan Mayer, dean’s list

Brennan McCalla, dean’s list

Tucker McKinney-Wuerflein, dean’s list

Faith Miller, president’s list

Carissa Nelson, dean’s list

Amanda Nicholson, dean’s list

Jessica Nolan, dean’s list

Riley Olson, president’s list

Tanya Pasmore, president’s list

Nay Paw, dean’s list

Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, dean’s list

Heidi Pryor, dean’s list

Gavin Quam, president’s list

Ally Rasmussen, dean’s list

Carissa Risius, dean’s list

Jennifer Rodriguez, dean’s list

Jose Rodriguez, dean’s list

Turena Schultz, dean’s list

Htee Shee, dean’s list

Drew Sorenson, dean’s list

Vayda Stadheim, dean’s list

Beau Stevens, dean’s list

Dylan Stevens, president’s list

Mellisa Toupin, president’s list

Samantha Turrubiartes, dean’s list

Kimberly Varness, dean’s list

Isabelle Wegner, dean’s list

Hannah Willner, president’s list

Aung Win, dean’s list

Joseph Yoon, president’s list

Alden

Kaitlyn Hanson, president’s list

Ali-Jean Petersen, dean’s list

Clarks Grove

Elizabeth Hoefs, president’s list

Elias Jacobusse, dean’s list

Conger

Kristian Anderson, dean’s list

Jager Lillibridge, dean’s list

Emmons

Bayley Halvorsen, dean’s list

Jonathan Pope, president’s list

Geneva

Matthew Carlson, dean’s list

Kathleen Crabtree, president’s list

Glenville

Cindy Ackland, dean’s list

Miranda Nicole Arkells, dean’s list

Dawson Dahlum, dean’s list

Alexandria Hagen, dean’s list

Jack Jellinger, dean’s list

Brady Lair, dean’s list

Daniel Mittag, dean’s list

Hartland

Samantha Huper, president’s list

Hollandale

Boone Carlson, dean’s list

Tanner Darbo, dean’s list

Brittany Johnson, dean’s list

Jordan Juveland, dean’s list

Matthew Pryor, dean’s list

Brett Slegh, dean’s list

Brenton Strom, dean’s list

Oakland

McKenna Berg, dean’s list

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota announced the dean’s list for fall semester 2021. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Students from the area included the following:

Grace Chalmers, Albert Lea

Jonah Stafford, Hartland

Southern New Hampshire University

Dean’s list

Tiffany Krause of Lake Mills has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the list.

President’s list

Hannah Nelson of Glenville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list.

The College of St. Scholastica

The College of St. Scholastica recently announced its fall 2021 dean’s list recipients.

Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

Included were the following from the area:

• Jessica Holland of Bricelyn

• Lacey Karsjens of Albert Lea