Campus notes
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University congratulated more than 500 students who were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list. Local students who were named to the list include:
• Kathleen Gaetzke of Kensett
• Lauryn Hershey of Emmons
• Stephanie Redman of Albert Lea
• Emily Rice of Lake Mills
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
Iowa State University
More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 dean’s list.
Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
The following area students were recognized:
Albert Lea
• Nathan Wyatt Buchanan, aerospace engineering
• Cole Marcus Indrelie, architecture-professional degree
Emmons
Nathan Richard Orban, agricultural business
Freeborn
Kristen Ann Hubbard, animal science
Glenville
Halee Justine Miller, journalism and mass communication
Kirkwood Community College
Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Reece Nelson of Glenville was named to the list.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 555 students to its president’s list and 539 students to its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Included was Meghan Jewison of Clarks Grove, who was named to the dean’s list.
Students on the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Missouri State University
Jack Ramaker of Lake Mills has been named to Missouri State University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.
To qualify for the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
North Dakota State University
Area Minnesota students were among the 3,850 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2021 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the summer list.
Making the list from the area were the following:
• Alex Ulve, Albert Lea, mechanical engineering
• Abbie Theusch, Alden, nursing
• Elias Lazaro, Hollandale, architecture
Northern State University
Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, has released the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the dean’s list.
Included on the list was Lydia Saxton of Lake Mills
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College recently announced the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2021 fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale.
To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
The following students were recognized:
Albert Lea
Jacob Allen, dean’s list
Parker Andersen, dean’s list
Olivia Boyce, dean’s list
Samantha Brumbaugh, dean’s list
Timothy Chalmers, president’s list
Erick Cibert-Palomo, dean’s list
Sarah Clarkson, dean’s list
Kristen Culbertson, dean’s list
Grace Dawson, dean’s list
Gabriel Denhartog, dean’s list
Roberto Estrada, dean’s list
Bryn Evans, dean’s list
Mallory Evans, dean’s list
Jonah Fisher, president’s list
Franklin Graham, dean’s list
Gavin Hanke, dean’s list
Olivia Hedum, dean’s list
Blake Hendrickson, dean’s list
Bradley Horecka, dean’s list
Jonathan Longsdorf, dean’s list
Paw K Lu, dean’s list
Mallory Luhring, dean’s list
Jordan Mayer, dean’s list
Brennan McCalla, dean’s list
Tucker McKinney-Wuerflein, dean’s list
Faith Miller, president’s list
Carissa Nelson, dean’s list
Amanda Nicholson, dean’s list
Jessica Nolan, dean’s list
Riley Olson, president’s list
Tanya Pasmore, president’s list
Nay Paw, dean’s list
Guadalupe Perez-Palestino, dean’s list
Heidi Pryor, dean’s list
Gavin Quam, president’s list
Ally Rasmussen, dean’s list
Carissa Risius, dean’s list
Jennifer Rodriguez, dean’s list
Jose Rodriguez, dean’s list
Turena Schultz, dean’s list
Htee Shee, dean’s list
Drew Sorenson, dean’s list
Vayda Stadheim, dean’s list
Beau Stevens, dean’s list
Dylan Stevens, president’s list
Mellisa Toupin, president’s list
Samantha Turrubiartes, dean’s list
Kimberly Varness, dean’s list
Isabelle Wegner, dean’s list
Hannah Willner, president’s list
Aung Win, dean’s list
Joseph Yoon, president’s list
Alden
Kaitlyn Hanson, president’s list
Ali-Jean Petersen, dean’s list
Clarks Grove
Elizabeth Hoefs, president’s list
Elias Jacobusse, dean’s list
Conger
Kristian Anderson, dean’s list
Jager Lillibridge, dean’s list
Emmons
Bayley Halvorsen, dean’s list
Jonathan Pope, president’s list
Geneva
Matthew Carlson, dean’s list
Kathleen Crabtree, president’s list
Glenville
Cindy Ackland, dean’s list
Miranda Nicole Arkells, dean’s list
Dawson Dahlum, dean’s list
Alexandria Hagen, dean’s list
Jack Jellinger, dean’s list
Brady Lair, dean’s list
Daniel Mittag, dean’s list
Hartland
Samantha Huper, president’s list
Hollandale
Boone Carlson, dean’s list
Tanner Darbo, dean’s list
Brittany Johnson, dean’s list
Jordan Juveland, dean’s list
Matthew Pryor, dean’s list
Brett Slegh, dean’s list
Brenton Strom, dean’s list
Oakland
McKenna Berg, dean’s list
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota announced the dean’s list for fall semester 2021. The list includes 417 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Students from the area included the following:
Grace Chalmers, Albert Lea
Jonah Stafford, Hartland
Southern New Hampshire University
Dean’s list
Tiffany Krause of Lake Mills has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the list.
President’s list
Hannah Nelson of Glenville has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 president’s list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list.
The College of St. Scholastica
The College of St. Scholastica recently announced its fall 2021 dean’s list recipients.
Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Included were the following from the area:
• Jessica Holland of Bricelyn
• Lacey Karsjens of Albert Lea