Campus notes

Buena Vista University

Emily Rice of Lake Mills is a third-year winner of Buena Vista University’s Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award, which was given to nine business students and nine science students for the 2021 calendar year.

Rice is a business (marketing track) major in BVU’s Harold Walter Siebens School of Business.

The annual awards, which range up to $5,000, were created 11 years ago by two separate $750,000 endowments from the foundation established by Dr. Harold Walter Siebens and named after the longtime advisor and counsel to the Siebens Foundation, Clifford A. Rae.

The endowments support annual awards for up to three pre-qualified, academically high-performing BVU business and science students in each of their second, third, and fourth years of school.

In many instances, the awards allow a student to help defray costs associated with living arrangements through the course of an internship. The awards may also assist with expenses related to travel and lodging in an experiential learning initiative. Both types of experiences advance the education of BVU students, often shaping students to be leaders in the organizations and communities they serve upon their graduation.

“The Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award provides a generous reward to students for their outstanding academic achievement in the previous year,” said Dr. Thom Bonagura, dean of BVU’s School of Science and associate professor of biology. “The pursuit of long-term academic excellence is specifically encouraged by the award through the selection of the highest achieving students based on their first-, second-, and third-year GPA, encouraging students to strive for excellence across their academic career. The Rae Award’s message that academic achievement should be rewarded is a tremendous affirmation for these fantastic students.”

The competitive program, which rewards business and science students who excel in their academic pursuits, is open to students who live in Iowa or adjacent states and who meet certain financial need guidelines. Students may receive the award more than once during their years at BVU.

In addition to enhanced undergraduate learning experiences, fourth-year students may also use the funds for graduate school applications, entrance/exam costs or professional certification. Upon graduation, students can apply remaining award funds to pay down student loans.

University of Minnesota Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

Included on the list was Tiara Malakowsky of Hartland.

To qualify for a place on the dean’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Laura Flaherty has been named to the University of Wisconsin-La Cost dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.5 or above grade point average.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Ella Zelenak of Albert Lea was included in the list.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean’s list honoring 1,670 students has been released.

To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.

The following local students were included:

• Hannah Wach, Albert Lea, agricultural studies

• Megan Linn, Alden, health and human performance

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Kevin Smeby of Albert Lea was named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Smeby, a senior, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in engineering technology.

University of Iowa

Graduates

The University of Iowa awarded almost 1,800 undergraduate, graduate and professional students degrees at the close of the 2021 fall semester.

Graduates included the following from the area:

• Alexandra Eckstrom of Albert Lea, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology

• Jacob Jahnke of Alden, Graduate College, Doctor of Philosophy in civil and environmental engineering

Dean’s list

More than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Included were the following from the area:

• Zach Glazier of Albert Lea, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; sport and recreation management

• Laura Knudtson of Lake Mills, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; health and human physiology

• Dominica Eckstrom of Albert Lea, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; human physiology

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dean’s list

Sidney Bangert from Albert Lea has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.

Students on the dean’s list have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

Bangert is studying human performance.

Scholarships

The following local students are among the scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

• Sidney Bangert of Albert Lea, who is studying human performance, won the following scholarship: Chancellor Scholars

• Jacy Rosas of Albert Lea, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship: UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship