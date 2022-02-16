Car fire reported and other reports

A car fire was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday near the junction of Interstates 35 and 90.

Ice house reported stolen

Deputies received a report of an ice house that was stolen from Fountain Lake at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

2 cited for e-cigarettes at school

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette device at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Gas stolen

Police received a report at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday of a theft of $41.11 in gas at 1820 Margaretha Ave.