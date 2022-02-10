Chamber releases fourth clue for Big Freeze Medallion

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday released the fourth clue in the Big Freeze Medallion Hunt.

Clue No. 4

“North, south, east and west.

This is the clue that will help you the best.

Look north to see little houses on ice.

Way off to the east, fair memories are nice.

If your lucky number is 13, well that’s just ducky.

Because south and west are both equally lucky.

Now you know how to look all around.

But don’t forget to look up and down.”