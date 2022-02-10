Chamber releases fourth clue for Big Freeze Medallion
Published 5:46 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022
The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday released the fourth clue in the Big Freeze Medallion Hunt.
Clue No. 4
“North, south, east and west.
This is the clue that will help you the best.
Look north to see little houses on ice.
Way off to the east, fair memories are nice.
If your lucky number is 13, well that’s just ducky.
Because south and west are both equally lucky.
Now you know how to look all around.
But don’t forget to look up and down.”
Clue No. 3
“The chamber staff decided it’s time
To change the goal of this silly rhyme.
They want to be friendly and so very nice
and tell you it’s near but not on the ice.”
Clue No. 2
“Grab your honey, park and sit.
Walk your dog or jog a bit.
So many parks in Freeborn County.
Perhaps one of them holds your bounty?”
Clue No. 1
“The 2022 medallion has been hidden.
It’s on public property so no one’s forbidden.
Last year it was found way too quickly.
This year’s clues will be much more tricky.”
Clues will be released daily this week as part of the annual Big Freeze winter festival.