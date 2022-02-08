Cynthia Lavonne (Hillman) Nelson, 73, of Albert Lea, formerly of Glenville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea. Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Monday, January 14, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home with Rev. Cheryl Nymann presiding. Visitation will be from 1-3PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Glenville First Lutheran Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Cynthia was born on August 3, 1948 to Arlington and Alberta (Becker) Hillman at Home in Twin Lakes, MN. Cynthia was baptized at Lunder Lutheran Church in rural Glenville and confirmed at Glenville First Lutheran Church. She attended Glenville high school. Cynthia married Kenneth Nelson on March 11, 1967 at Glenville First Lutheran Church. From this union three children were born.

Cynthia worked many jobs as a grocery clerk, baker, and factory worker. In her later years, she was self-employed as a Day Care worker for many years. Her many hobbies including baking, canning, embroidery. She loved playing bingo, cards, and making many stops to the casino. Cynthia was a lifelong member of the Glenville American Legion Auxiliary. She held many offices at her unit level. Was a past district president and past department Chaplain. She enjoyed dancing and listening to the radio.

Cynthia is survived by her three children, Troy (Robyn) Hillman, Angie (Lance) Keltner, David (Kelli) Nelson; grandchildren, Tyler (Zach) Hillman, Cole (Kyla) Keltner, Kailee Keltner, Cayla Hillman, Katie Hillman, Ella Hillman, Bentley Hillman, Garrison Nelson; great grandchildren, Alastair, Holden, Oliver, Laney; foster son, Jeff Cook; siblings, Jim (Judy) Becker, Arlington (Carol) Hillman, Sandra (Dennis) Fredrickson, Lynette (Ron) Wolff; sister in law, Audrey Hillman, Mary Groe; brother in law, Jon Johnson; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; siblings, Cheryl Hillman, Starla Johnson, and Terrance Hillman; brother in law, Chuck Groe.

Memorials are preferred to Glenville First Lutheran Cemetery Fund.