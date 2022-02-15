Debra Ann Hanson

Debra Hanson, 77, of Cottage Grove, MN died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Debra was born on September 27, 1944 in Belmond, IA, the daughter of Harold and Marjory Wolf. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Charles “Sonny” Hanson from June 2, 1961 until his death on May 1, 2014.

Over the course of their marriage, they raised 5 children and then she went to Austin Community College where she graduated with a degree in nursing which she put to good use. At Naeve Hospital, which later became part of the Mayo Health System, she worked as a critical care nurse until she retired in 2009. Even with an active social life, church activities, quilting and volunteering, she flunked retirement and took a new job at St. John’s Nursing Home in Albert Lea until her family convinced her to retire again in November 2019 and move closer to them.

Her final years found her making new friends while staying in touch with her lifelong friends in Albert Lea. She was known for her kindness, compassion and having the heart of a caregiver.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Vicky. She is survived by her children, Denise, David (Kerry), Danny (Shelley), Darrin and Lisa, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with a scripture service at 7 pm. Private interment will take place with her beloved husband, Charles, at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea at a later date.

