Deputy fire chief awarded 2022 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award

Freeborn County announced Monday the 2022 Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award has been awarded to Jeff Laskowske of Albert Lea.

According to a press release, the selection committee recognized the outstanding commitment provided by Laskowske both professionally and personally.

Professionally, the nomination outlined the many improvements Laskowske has made as Albert Lea fire chief. It references the changes implemented as having his crews respond to not just fires, but accidents and medical emergencies as well.

He added a sauna and set up better procedures for firefighters to clean after fires, helping decrease changes of cancer from smoke and toxins, updated trucks and equipment and started the department’s drone program.

Laskowske also played a key role in building the new fire station, which has in turn benefited the entire community by providing better, more efficient services to the citizens.

The nomination went on to describe Laskowske’s personal contributions to the community as starting and coaching the Albert Lea Tigers clay target, trap, skeet and five stand teams. The teams are all-inclusive, continue to grow each year and perform well in competition.

Laskowske is also in the process of starting up and overseeing an Albert Lea Tigers Archery Club.

In addition, Laskowske volunteers at his church in various ways including snow removal, lawn care, cooking meals and working the yearly Live Nativity.

Jeff Laskowske clearly and completely embodies what the Rose Olmsted Advocacy Award represents, the release stated.

The committee congratulated Laskowske on receiving this award and all those who work diligently with advocacy issues in Freeborn County throughout the year.

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners will formally recognize Laskowske at the regular county board meeting on March 1 at the Freeborn County Government Center.