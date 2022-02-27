Diocese of Winona-Rochester echoes pope’s plea to join in day of fasting on Ash Wednesday

In response to the increasing tension and subsequent invasion of the Ukraine by Russia, and before concluding his general audience, Pope Francis on Wednesday called on believers and nonbelievers to combat the “diabolical insistence, the diabolical senselessness of violence” with prayer and fasting.

He then added this appeal: “I invite everyone to make March 2, Ash Wednesday, a day of fasting for peace. I encourage believers in a special way to devote themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace protect the world from the folly of war.”

Rev. John M. Quinn, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, also urged the faithful of the Diocese to join in this day of fasting and prayer.

“I too invite everyone to fast on Ash Wednesday for peace,” Quinn said. “We know that Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace, and it is only through him that true peace will be experienced on earth. Therefore, I ask you all, as we begin the solemn season of Lent, please beg the Prince of Peace to spare us from violence, in particular, for the people of the Ukraine.”