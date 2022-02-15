Douglas “Snug” Schroeder, age 57, of Alden, passed away peacefully due to complications from Covid on February 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Douglas Charles Schroeder was born in Albert Lea to Charles “Chuck” and Ruth Ann (Jepson) Schroeder on August 15, 1964. He attended Alden Conger school and later received his GED.

He met the love of his life Lonna at 10 years old at the playground in Alden on his brand-new stingray. They later started dating in 1982 and got married on May 7, 1994.

They were blessed with two daughters, Kendra and Kelly and five grandchildren.

Doug’s favorite thing to do was to fix things. If it was broken, he was the guy to call, his motto was “No job too big, no job too small”. His biggest battle was with Leukemia which he overcame. He worked as a mechanic at several places and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He loved to restore old cars and bikes and had a passion for anything fast and fun. He spent a majority of his free time making precious memories with his family and friends. He especially loved the time spent on his motorcycles with his wife, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lonna; daughters, Kendra Schroeder and Kelly (Dakota) Sorgatz; grandchildren, Jose Jr., Carlos, Miguel, Brooklyn, and Brynlee; mother, Ruth Majeski; sister, Lisa Johnson; brothers, Blaine Schroeder, Troy (Amy) Jensen, and Chad (Misty) Jensen; nieces and nephews, Nick, Angie, Kasey, Brooke, Tyler, Dylan, Christina, Andrew, Brittany, Annie, and Damion; and special family friend, Alex Hernandez; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Schroeder; grandparents, Elmer and Lois Schroeder and Leonard and Nora Jepson and several aunts and uncles.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.