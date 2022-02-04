Duplicate bridge results

Published 5:16 pm Friday, February 4, 2022

By Submitted

The cold persists, but seven teams showed up at the Senior Center in Austin to play duplicate bridge on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Winners were the following:

• First: From Albert Lea, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Roshus

• Second: From Rose Creek, John Liesen and Rick Stroup

• Third: From Austin, Harriet Oldenburg  and Jim Fisher

On Wednesday, 6 1/2 tables played, again in below zero temps starting at 10:30 a.m. Winners were the following:  

• First: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Gail Schmidt

• Third: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

• Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth/sixth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

All places varied only  eight points difference between first and sixth. 

Elsewhere at the center, Pie Day is coming up on Feb 25, and people need to sign up for this. The caregivers support group meeting is on Feb. 17, and on Feb 11 is a Valentine’s Day  dinner; again. Sign-up is needed by Feb. 8.  

More News

Blood drive collects 47 pints

Attorney: Family ‘flabbergasted’ by Minneapolis officer killing of Amir Locke

5th COVID-19 death of the week reported in Freeborn County

Minnesota lawmakers push back on plan to charge for online court records

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials