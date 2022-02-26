Duplicate winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022
The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club plays weekly at the Austin Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting sessions both days are at 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday’s winners with only five teams playing were the following:
• First: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher
• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Wednesdays winners with 11 teams playing were the following:
Tie for first: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
All bridge players are encouraged to come enjoy the games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, vieing for places and prize money.