Duplicate winners announced

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club plays weekly at the Austin Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting sessions both days are at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s winners with only five teams playing were the following:

• First: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesdays winners with 11 teams playing were the following:

Tie for first: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

All bridge players are encouraged to come enjoy the games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, vieing for places and prize money.