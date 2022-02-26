Duplicate winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Submitted

The Austin Duplicate Bridge Club plays weekly at the Austin Senior Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Starting sessions both days are at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday’s winners with only five teams playing were the following: 

• First: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Wednesdays winners with 11 teams playing were the following: 

Tie for first: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Third: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

All bridge players are encouraged to come enjoy the games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, vieing for places and  prize money.  

