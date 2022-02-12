Editorial: Think ahead for after your Super Bowl parties

It’s Super Bowl weekend and just as the L.A. Rams and Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the big game, people all across the nation will be preparing watch parties for Super Bowl LVI.

These gatherings will include friends and family with plenty of food and drink at the center of activities.

However, as we prepare for how our parties will lay out, we hope you will also plan for what happens afterward, most notably how you might get home after the party.

With many of these get-togethers, alcohol will play a prominent part of each party. Please do so responsibly.

Remember to either limit your drink or make plans to either ride with a sober driver or call a taxi to get you home. And if you are keen to help others, offer to be the sober driver for the night.

We want the game to be exciting for everybody to watch, but we also want the Monday morning quarterbacking limited to the game, not to what you should have done before something awful happens.