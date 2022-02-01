Eileen M. Lujan (Duffy) passed away at 94, peacefully on January 24, 2022, two months shy of 95. Eileen was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Joseph C. Lujan, her parents, brothers Clement Duffy, Leo Duffy and sisters-in-law Mary Duffy and Audrey Duffy. Born on March 5,1927 in Albert Lea Minnesota, Eileen was the 2nd of 5 children, and the only daughter to Thomas and Elizabeth Duffy. As a child, along with her brothers, Eileen spent her summers on Fountain Lake in the heart of Albert Lea, earning the badge of swimming across the lake from Lonigan’s to the public beach. Eileen and her brothers attended St. Theodore’s grade school and as an adult Eileen was a dedicated alumnus at the school reunions; keeping in touch with childhood friends was a priority. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, Eileen joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio Texas and Biloxi Mississippi. Following her service in the Air Force, Eileen began a career that spanned more than 30 years as an office manager with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. Eileen traveled often, but her favorite destination was Ireland. Eileen was extremely proud of her Irish heritage which was never more evident than her 90th birthday party. Friends told endearing stories, her brothers roasted her, and beloved memories warmed the day for dozens of people. A Duffy family tradition was the annual 4th of July weekend at the Albert Lea farm of their maternal aunt Ag and uncle Wallace Roberts. The Duffy siblings and their families would gather for a fun-filled day of food and refreshments. In the evening, fireworks mirrored on Fountain Lake, were hosted by long-time family friends, the Jones’. So many wonderful memories! Marrying the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) C. Lujan on November 2,1985, they shared much love and joy when the couple started their life together in Bloomington. Joe and Eileen loved golf and traveled annually to Arizona to follow the sun and enjoy golf. They could also be spotted at Mystic Casino to test their luck with the slot machines. Sadly, Eileen lost Joe on June 15, 1997. To Eileen she found the most connection to Spirit when celebrating with those she loved. A long-time parishioner of the Church of St. Edwards, Eileen’s faith gave her strength and a quiet confidence that carried her through the journey of a long life. Eileen is survived by her brothers Harold Duffy and Maurice (Helen) Duffy, Sister-in-Law Margaret Duffy, her son Paul (Ping) Wright, Stepchildren, Tom (Mary) Lujan and Marcia (Brad) Janzen, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews and 25 great-nieces and nephews. For Eileen, family and friends were everything and all are blessed to have had her in our lives. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society at humanesociety.org.